UK PlayStation Owners Can Play Stray for Free All Week

Source: BlueTwelve Studio

Thanks to PlayStation Plus’s seven-day free trial, UK players can play Annapurna Interactive’s Stray for completely free.

When visiting the subscription section of Sony’s website, each option features a ‘7-day trial’, including an extensive collection of games (like Stray) and a chance to participate in online multiplayer.

Source: PlayStation Plus Official Website

Unfortunately, those not in the UK cannot partake in this exclusive debut unless Sony updates the system in the future. But, don’t worry, Extra or Premium users of PlayStation Plus can still play Stray through their Game Catalog without an additional purchase. However, if you are an Essential member, you must upgrade your membership to either of these tiers.

The third-person cat adventure is already gaining some traction in the gaming community, especially with its cute mechanics and cybernetic environment. Sony has also launched a behind-the-scenes look into the game to showcase the cute feline animals that inspired the characters of Stray. For example, Murtaugh is a real-life stray cat that helped in the development process.

UK free trial members or PlayStation Plus users can play other releases of this month, like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Marvel’s Avengers. In addition, Sony has announced the debut of several Assassin’s Creed and Saints Row installments, such as Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

Remember that you will be charged the following week if you don’t cancel your subscription during the limited time period. So, try to maximize this ultimate gaming experience while you can.

Before you start your feline journey, you can check out our review about Stray to see what you can expect from this Annapurna exclusive. Furthermore, you can complete your adventure by looking through our game’s trophy list guide.

Related Posts