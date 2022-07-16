Alice Gear Aegis CS for PS5, PS4, & Switch Gets New Trailer About Mai Nikotama & Virginia Glynnberets

Mages released another trailer of its upcoming game Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix, focusing on two actresses.

The trailer showcases two of the actresses featured in the game, Mai Nikotama and Virginia Glynnberets.

As usual, we get to see their customization and a brief look at battle gameplay.

Rhe video appears to be recorded from the Nintendo Switch of the game, as shown by the button prompts at the bottom of the screen.

You can watch the trailer below.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix will be released in Japan on September 8 for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. An upgrade from PS4 to PS5 will be provided at no additional cost. If you want to see more, you can enjoy first trailer, another alongside plenty of gameplay, and a third focusing on customization, another showcasing even more, and one showing more dialogue scenes.

At the moment, no western release has been announced. We’ll have to wait and see if any western publisher picks it up, as Mages normally doesn’t localize games on its own.

If you’re not familiar with the original Alice Gear Aegis, it’s a popular mobile game released in 2017 with a PC version launched in 2019. It features a team of girls fighting against a mechanical life form called “Weiss.”