The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Gets English Trailer; Early 2023 Release for PS4, Switch, & PC Confirmed
Today NIS America released a new trailer of the western version of Nihon Falcom’s JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure.
Originally named “Ao no Kiseki,” Trails to Azure is the direct sequel of the upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero, which will release in the west in September.
In this trailer, we get to take a look at the cast of the game, and we get the confirmation that the game will release in the west in early 2023, twelve-year after the original Japanese release and there years after the PS4 remaster that launched in 2020.
You can already pre-order the limited edition for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which you can see below.
It includes:
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Deluxe Edition
- “Azure Archives” Hardcover Art Book
- “Anthems of Crossbell Part II” Official Soundtrack (10 Select Tracks)
- “New Recruits” Acrylic Stand
- SteelBook
- “United as One” Cloth Poster (17″ x 24″)
- Collector’s Box
If you find some irony in getting a trailer of the second game of the Azure Trails subseries before we even get the first, don’t worry: it didn’t escape me either.
NIS America revealed its plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.
This means that our hopes to play the more recent chapters The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin in English any time soon are really quite slim. Their localizations haven’t even been announced just yet.