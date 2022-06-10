The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Gets English Trailer; Early 2023 Release for PS4, Switch, & PC Confirmed

Today NIS America released a new trailer of the western version of Nihon Falcom’s JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure.

Originally named “Ao no Kiseki,” Trails to Azure is the direct sequel of the upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero, which will release in the west in September.

In this trailer, we get to take a look at the cast of the game, and we get the confirmation that the game will release in the west in early 2023, twelve-year after the original Japanese release and there years after the PS4 remaster that launched in 2020.

You can already pre-order the limited edition for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which you can see below.

It includes:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Deluxe Edition

“Azure Archives” Hardcover Art Book

“Anthems of Crossbell Part II” Official Soundtrack (10 Select Tracks)

“New Recruits” Acrylic Stand

SteelBook

“United as One” Cloth Poster (17″ x 24″)

Collector’s Box

If you find some irony in getting a trailer of the second game of the Azure Trails subseries before we even get the first, don’t worry: it didn’t escape me either.

NIS America revealed its plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

This means that our hopes to play the more recent chapters The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin in English any time soon are really quite slim. Their localizations haven’t even been announced just yet.