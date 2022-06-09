The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin Gameplay Reveals Battle S-Crafts, & More

Dengeki Online revealed new gameplay of the upcoming Trails JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

We get to see four characters in action, protagonist Van Arkride, heroine Elaine Auclair, and Gralsritter Dominions Celis Ortesiae and Rion Balthazar.

On top of normal battles, we also get to see their S-Craft abilities and more.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of Dengeki Online.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin will launch in Japan for PS5 and PS4 on September 29.

At the moment, this highly-anticipated JRPG has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been announced for PS5 and PC in Japan). Recently, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.