Hideo Kojima & Xbox Game Studios Partnership Announced; Will Create a “Brand New Experience”

During today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Phil Spencer took to the stage and announced a “special partnership” between Xbox Game Studios and Metal Gear Solid creator, Hideo Kojima.

While details surrounding said project remain scarce at the time of writing, in a short video conducted during the livestream, Kojima shed some light on the unannounced title:

Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima. Yes, there is a game that I have always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I’ve waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft’s cutting edge Cloud technology, and the change in the industry’s trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!

Of course, it’s fair to say that Hideo Kojima’s independant company, Kojima Productions, is more synonymous with working with Xbox’s rival, Sony, following the release of 2019’s PS4 console exclusive, Death Stranding.

In other words, this announcement will likely come as great news for Xbox fans who’ve been waiting to experience Kojima’s signature brand of unique game design and storytelling on their platform of choice.

If we were to speculate, there’s a chance this title could be the much-rumoured horror game, Overdose. Unfortunately, no official title was given at the time of writing.

Finally, no release date or release window was given, but we’ll make sure to keep you in the loop as we hear more.

