One Piece Odyssey Gets Extensive Video Showing Tons of JRPG Gameplay and Introducing the Game

Today Bandai Namco released an extensive developer diary video of its upcoming anime JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

The video stars producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, composer Motoi Sakuraba, and Ken Takano from Weekly Shounen Jump as they introduce the game.

First of all, we get to see a ton of gameplay and cutscenes, providing an extensive look at the game and its characters.

On top of that, the developers provide a description of many of the gameplay mechanics that we can expect including exploration and the turn-based battles with monsters, which are visible on the field and can be avoided. Each character also has unique ways of traversal that will help us get around the island.

We also get to take a look at the original design created by One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda himself for the game, including new characters Adio and Lin, and some of the animals we’ll meet.

One Piece Odyssey is coming in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original announcement and a bunch of details and screenshots.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, the original manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted all the way back in 1997 on Shueiusha’s popular magazine Weekly Shounen Jump and it’s still ongoing, having recently passed its 100th volume.

It has sparked one of the most long-lived anime series of all time, which has recently passed the 1,000th episode.

Of course, there have also been plenty of movies, video games, and a live-action series on Netflix is also coming.

An anime movie titled “One Piece Film Red” will debut in Japan on August 6, 2022.