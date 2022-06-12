Lightyear Frontier Trailer Revealed at Xbox Game Showcase 2022

The new mech-inspired world of Lightyear Frontier was shown off during The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. The trailer gave players a glimpse of a peaceful farming life with unique alien plants to create your very own ecosystem, and a big ol’ mech to help you out with it all. Additionally, players can explore the vast planet and learn about its history deep inside the ancient ruins.

This game also offers a co-op experience with three friends to expand your farm further. You’ll be able to build a new home in the Lightyear Frontier using the resources around you. Of course, farmers will also need to maintain the health of their crops, by protecting them from weather hazards and any unwanted guests.

You can view Lightyear Frontier A Fresh Start trailer here on YouTube, along with an official description from Frame Break:

Settle on a beautiful, new planet in the Lightyear Frontier. Begin your farming adventure as you build a farm, plant & harvest alien crops, and discover ancient secrets as you explore this distant world!

Lightyear Frontier will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. Fans can look forward to its release in Spring 2023. Additionally, you can wishlist the game on Steam to get a tentative Early Access.

Stay tuned for more news on the game as more updates arrive. You can also view other major titles revealed at The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, including Minecraft Legends and Ara: History Untold.

Featured Image Source: Frame Break

