The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki for PS5 Gets New Trailer Showing Characters & More

Today Nihon Falcom released two new trailers of the upcoming PS5 version of its Trails JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki.

The first trailer focuses on showcasing quite a few characters from the series that appear in the game, while the second shows off battle mechanics.

You can check both out below.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki is going to release on PS5 and Steam on July 28, 2022, in Japan and Asia.

A likely English localization, which is probably going to come from NIS America, still hasn’t even been announced despite the fact that this game was originally released in Japan for PS4 in September 2021.

The publisher plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero (which is coming on September 27), The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023, which means that the perspective of playing Kuro no Kiseki in English is unfortunately quite far in the future.

In the meanwhile, Japan is already getting The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin this fall, while the west shows no sign of getting even close to catching up.