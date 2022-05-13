The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin Gets New Screenshots & Details Showing Characters

Nihon Falcom has released a new gallery of screenshots and details about The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

Nihon Falcom has released a new gallery of screenshots and details about the upcoming JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

Do keep in mind that the details below may be a bit spoilery for those who have not played Kuro no Kiseki and plan to do so blind in the future.

We meet Celis Ortesiae, 27 years old. She is one of the Dominion of the Gralsritter, ranked fourth. She is short and has a youthful face, but she is foul-mouthed and has a fiercely belligerent personality. She is good at all-out attacks using her massive sword that is as tall as she is, and she used to be a disciple of Bergard Zeman, who taught her how to fight.

At first, she is skeptical of hero Van Arkride, who she calls Zeman’s backstabbing ex-disciple, but she ultimately comes to an understanding of him during their fight against Almata.

Rion Balthazar is 25 years old and he is also one of the Dominion of the Gralsritter, ranked 11th. He appears to be an amiable young man, but in battle, he shows a ruthless side. He specializes in attacks using a rapier-type sword to strike an opponent’s vital points. He is also a disciple of Bergard Zeman.

Currently, he’s working as Celis partner as they travel the republic of Calvard, posing as a traveling priest while he investigates and recovers artifacts.

Altera is a scarlet fairy-type Hollow that looks very similar to Van’s hollow core AI Mare. Like Mare, she has free will, but her personality is even more arrogant and proud, and she looks down on humans. She resonates with the eight Genesis prototype which is owned by a mysterious man in a coat, allowing him to transform into Grendel Zolga and use a large number of shards. Yet, it’s unclear whether the process is similar to Mare’s. Apparently, she is intensely uncomfortable around Van’s Grendel and Mare.

Grendel Zolga is clad in shard armor and is larger than Van’s Grendel. He’s able to unleash vicious attacks. He’s believed to be responsible for the attack on the CID (Central Intelligence Department), but his intentions and goals are unknown.

You can check out the gallery below.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin is set to release in Japan in fall 2022 for PS5 and PS4.

At the moment, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been announced for PS5 and PC in Japan). Recently, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.