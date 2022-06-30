Final Fantasy XIV Gets Much-Awaited “Street Attire” Glamour Priced at $22

Square Enix released new optional items in Final Fantasy XIV’s official store, including the much-anticipated “Street Attire.”

Square Enix released new optional items in Final Fantasy XIV’s official store, including the much-anticipated “Street Attire.”

If you’re unfamiliar with what “optional items” are, they’re basically paid DLC that you can purchase in addition to the monthly subscription.

The outfit has been the talk of the game’s Glamour enthusiasts since its first appearance as concept art to be implemented on the Korean servers.

Now fashionistas worldwide can enjoy it, for a price. It costs $22, €17.50, or £15.00, making it the most expensive outfit available for the game at the moment of this writing (at least to my knowledge), likely due to the two options for the top.

The package includes the following:

Street Cap x1

Street Jacket x1

Street Top x1

Street Handwear x1

Street Cargo Trousers x1

Street High-top Shoes x1

Each item can be dyed, but the hat won’t appear on Hrothgar or Viera as usual. Each purchase is valid only for a single character.

You can check it out below and purchase it here.

A second optional item comes in the form of the Megashiba mount, perfect for lalafells who enjoy ultra-cute oversized dogs.

It’s priced at $24.00, €16.80 or £13.80 depending on where you live and you can purchase the good boy here. The purchase is account-wide so all of your characters will get it.

You can take a look below.

Considering the items offered in the store, it’s not surprising that Final Fantasy XIV has become the most profitable game in the Final Fantasy franchise, and the publisher’s own CEO Yosuke Matsuda mentioned that Square Enix is “extremely pleased” by its performance with paying subscribers consistently growing since before the release of the latest expansion. Further success is expected during the current fiscal year which will end in March 2023.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics.