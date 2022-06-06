Square Enix “Extremely Pleased” With the Performance of Final Fantasy XIV; Expects Success to Continue

Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda commented enthusiastically on the performance of Final Fantasy XIV, and expects further success.

Today Square Enix posted a transcript of the latest financial results meeting hosted in Tokyo, and it included CEO Yosuke Matsuda’s comments on the performance of Final Fantasy XIV.

Matsuda-san mentions that the company is “extremely pleased” with the performance of Final Fantasy XIV during the past fiscal year, and expects a “considerable” contribution to earnings during the current fiscal year that will end in March 2023 as well.

This is certainly not too surprising considering that Final Fantasy XIV has become the most profitable game in the Final Fantasy franchise, albeit it’d be interesting to know how much the extra sales of “optional items” on the official online store contribute to said profitability.

The popular MMORPG belonging to the Final Fantasy franchise has been described as consistently increasing in paying subscribers during every financial report since well before the release of the latest expansion Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the update coming in a few days and about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics.