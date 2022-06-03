Electronic Arts Releases Message Supporting Women’s and Trans Rights

Electronic Arts reveals message to all employees and players that supports Human Rights for all.

Electronic Arts solidified its support for Women’s and Trans Rights by releasing a statement about equality. The company’s message expresses its united front for all players and their employees, including the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, the company wants to continue its commitment to having a safe and supportive workplace.

To celebrate Pride Month, EA has been in talks with members of the LGBTQ+ community to receive feedback and share personal stories. The company has supported organizations that preserve human rights for the last two decades, such as the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD. It will also be donating money to these establishments and hosting a discussion with the CEO of Lambda Legal, Kevin Jennings, in honor of Pride.

You can view the message and click on the link to their website on Twitter, as shown here:

Electronic Arts’ Pride Employee Resource Group ensures that the voices of all employees are seen and heard. They have initiated TeaTalks, Pride Hangouts, and many other events to strive for open communication and humility.

The company asks everyone to participate in their Pride Month 2022 programming to advocate Human Rights for all and celebrate together. Major titles, including The Sims, Mass Effect, and Apex Legends, have included members of the LGBTQ+ community. They will continue to release games that reflect diversity and equality through stories and characters.

