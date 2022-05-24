The Sims 4 Update Includes the Ability to Add Custom Pronouns to Sims
In collaboration with the It Gets Better Project and GLAAD, The Sims 4 is adding a brand new update that will allow its players to add custom pronouns to their Sims in Create A Sim. The news came by way of a quick social media announcement that confirmed the new feature.
Alongside this new feature, the update will also implement a few bug fixes as well. You can check out a full statement regarding the customizable pronouns right, taken straight from a blog post on the community site, right down below.
We’re happy to announce that as of today, you will be able to customize your Sims’ pronouns in Create A Sim (CAS) in The Sims 4 if your game client is set to English.
To change the pronouns for your Sim, simply click on the ‘Hello, my name is…’ tab next to the plumbob. You’ll see the ‘Custom Pronouns’ drop down menu where you’ll be able to select from They/Them, She/Her, He/Him, and Custom Pronouns.
If you’ve chosen to use custom pronouns the feature will automatically change pronouns that show up when referring to the Sim to match what you’ve chosen. While the feature has been fully tested, there may be instances where the incorrect conjugation of pronouns or the default pronoun of the assigned gender may still appear due to the intricacies of grammar in English. We’ll be working to improve the feature over time, so please let us know if you run into instances where the incorrect pronoun is displayed on this Answers HQ thread.
Initially, the customizable pronouns feature will only be available in English, however we plan on rolling out the feature to all 18 languages over time. At launch, custom pronouns can be uploaded to the Gallery and used in English only.
For this first iteration of the feature we focused on pronouns. While pronouns are a very important piece when it comes to greater inclusivity for The Sims 4, we understand that customizable pronouns will not make the game 100-percent gender neutral. You will still see instances of gendered language in the game such as mother, father, policeman, policewoman, etc.
Making The Sims 4 more inclusive of gender neutrality is an ongoing learning and development process for us and we will continue to update this feature over time. For now, we hope the ability to choose your preferred and custom pronouns for your Sims will make your game feel more welcoming and kind.
Fans can expect the update to go live in The Sims 4 later today.
- New Neighborhood Stories Update Bring Life Changes to All in The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 Cures Cold Feet With My Wedding Stories Game Pack
- The Sims 4 Partners With Pabllo Vittar for the Carnaval Streetwear Kit
- The Sims 4 Announces New Fashion Kits With Colorful Outfits
- The Sims 4 Comes Back To Spa Day With A Refresh Update