Can you identify all 16 of these GameCube screenshots?

It’s hard to believe that Nintendo’s GameCube is already 20 years old. It was Nintendo’s fourth home console, originally released in Japan and North America in 2001, and then a bit later on in Europe and Australia in 2002.

Hundreds of games, both first-party and third-party titles, were launched for the system until it was discontinued about six years later. The legacy of many of these games lives on even today.

Many of the games that were released on the GameCube eventually turned into series that are alive and well today, such as Luigi’s Mansion, Super Mario Strikers, Metroid Prime, and more. Some games even became remastered in HD at a later time, such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Whether the GameCube was your very first console that you grew up with or if you played it for the first time as a teenager or adult, there’s no denying the impact that the system had on the lives of so many people and on gaming as a whole. If the GameCube was your favorite console, you should have no problem recognizing many of the games that helped define this era.

Do you consider yourself to be an expert in identifying GameCube games? In this quiz, we will show you a single screenshot from a GameCube game, and all you have to do is select the correct title. Let’s see how many of these iconic games you can identify out of the 16 screenshots we show you. Good luck!

(Images Source: Nintendo)

Can You Identify These GameCube Games From These Screenshots? Take This Quiz to Find Out Starting off easy... What is the name of this GameCube game? Luigi's Mansion Monster House Spirits And Spells Geist Can you pick the correct title of this game? Mario Party 6 Luigi's Mansion Mario Golf Toadstool Tour Super Mario Sunshine Do you remember the name of this GameCube game? Mario Kart: Double Dash!! Kirby Star Allies Kirby Air Ride Mario Party 4 What GameCube game is this screenshot from? Club Penguin: Rockhopper's Return Skies of Arcadia: Legends Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Which racing game is this? Crash Nitro Kart Mario Kart: Super Circuit Mario Party 4 Mario Kart: Double Dash!! What is the name of this GameCube game? Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem Resident Evil 4 James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing Dead to Rights Can you tell which GameCube game this is? Paper Mario: Sticker Star Dance Dance Revolution: Mario Mix Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario Golf Toadstool Tour Which Star Wars title is this from? Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader Star Wars: Starfighter Star Wars: X-Wing Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire Getting a little bit harder now... Are you able to identify this GameCube game? Metroid Prime Star Wars: The Clone Wars Conflict: Desert Storm Red Faction II What is the name of this GameCube game? Tak and the Power of Juju Star Fox Adventures Star Fox: Assault Turok: Evolution Which Zelda game on GameCube is this? The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition What is the name of this GameCube game? Tales of Symphonia Pokemon Colosseum Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Phantasy Star Online Episode I & II Do you remember the title of this game? Super Monkey Ball FIFA 2003 Super Mario Strikers/Mario Smash Football Mario Party 5 Let's see how well you know your strategy games. What is the title of this game? Future Tactics: The Uprising Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn Gladius Are you able to correctly identify this game? Resident Evil 4 Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds James Bond 007: Everything Or Nothing Finally, what GameCube game is this screenshot from? Pikmin 2 Custom Robo Chibi-Robo! Beyond Good & Evil

