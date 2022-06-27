Can You Identify These GameCube Games From These Screenshots? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Can you identify all 16 of these GameCube screenshots?
It’s hard to believe that Nintendo’s GameCube is already 20 years old. It was Nintendo’s fourth home console, originally released in Japan and North America in 2001, and then a bit later on in Europe and Australia in 2002.
Hundreds of games, both first-party and third-party titles, were launched for the system until it was discontinued about six years later. The legacy of many of these games lives on even today.
Many of the games that were released on the GameCube eventually turned into series that are alive and well today, such as Luigi’s Mansion, Super Mario Strikers, Metroid Prime, and more. Some games even became remastered in HD at a later time, such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.
Whether the GameCube was your very first console that you grew up with or if you played it for the first time as a teenager or adult, there’s no denying the impact that the system had on the lives of so many people and on gaming as a whole. If the GameCube was your favorite console, you should have no problem recognizing many of the games that helped define this era.
Do you consider yourself to be an expert in identifying GameCube games? In this quiz, we will show you a single screenshot from a GameCube game, and all you have to do is select the correct title. Let’s see how many of these iconic games you can identify out of the 16 screenshots we show you. Good luck!
(Images Source: Nintendo)
