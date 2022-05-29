What’s New in Genshin Impact 2.7? Banners, Events, Weapons & More

Genshin Impact 2.7 features a variety of stories to explore with exclusive items and rewards. This upcoming update will bring in new characters to the game and a chance to level up your party members in challenges. Here’s what’s new in Genshin Impact, including exclusive banners, events, weapons, and more.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Banners

Yelan

In Phase 1 of Genshin Impact Version 2.7, we’ll see the release of Yelan‘s banner. She is a mysterious woman that works as a Special Intelligence Officer for Ningguang. Yelan is a master of disguise who can blend into any social environment, and then suddenly vanish as if she was never there.

This bow wielder swiftly moves on the battlefield, especially with her Lingering Lifeline Elemental Skill. The ability marks her opponents in a pathway the player creates and explodes once her rapid movements end. Alongside this power is her Elemental Burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, which allows Yelan to deal AoE Hydro DMG to enemies with a unique dice that follows the character.

The “Discerner of Enigmas” event wish also allows the players to unlock Barbara Pegg, Yanfei, and Noelle. Each of these characters, including the five-star Yelan, has giant drop-rate boosts.

Kuki Shinobu

The pride and joy of the Arataki Gang, Kuki Shinobu, is an exclusive character in Phase 2 of Version 2.7. She is a reliable deputy leader who keeps the members of her group out of certain dangers. Despite her carefree and fierce nature, Shinobu’s past lifestyle is entirely different from the warrior she is today. Her family has served Narukami for many years as Shrine Maidens, and she was destined to be one herself.

The deputy leader decided this life was not meant for her and ventured out to discover a variety of crafts and skills that proved helpful for the Arataki Gang. Her unique abilities display her teamwork expertise by sacrificing her HP to heal other party members. When Travelers acquire Shinobu as a supporting character, they can attack enemies and heal teammates with her Elemental Skill, Sanctifying Ring, after giving up a certain amount of HP.

Since a few of her talents require a sacrifice of health, the Breaking Free ability comes in handy for when Shinobu’s health is low by increasing her Health Bonus. The sword wielder has many different powers to help you in your adventure, so be on the lookout for her once the next phase arrives.

An upcoming Hangout Event for the character will be featured in the latest version. The first act, The Gang’s Daily Deed, explores the day in the life of the Arataki gang and Shinobu’s past.

Xiao

Xiao is making his return in a re-run of his Event Wish for Genshin Impact 2.7 Phase 1. He is a five-star character that has gained popularity within the community because of his dashing looks and frightful attacks. You can expect to see more of him in the upcoming Perilous Trail Event.

Arataki Itto

Oni’s Royale will also be coming back for Genshin Impact Version 2.7 with the featured character, Arataki Itto. The leader and founder of the Arataki Gang will join alongside his deputy leader, Kuki Shinobu, in Phase 2. The character will also have an Exclusive Festival Event where the Traveler and their companions embark on a fun extravaganza.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Events

Perilous Trail

Investigate The Chasm’s mysteries in the Perilous Trail Event, where you’ll team up with Yanfei, Yelan, Itto, and Shinobu. In the background, Xiao will conducting his own investigations there to unravel the connection between his Yaksha origins and the area’s history. Yelan’s past will also be explored when she discovers the truth in The Chasm.

Once players reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the first act of the Perilous Trail, a second storyline will appear in the Quest Menu. In addition, a few other prerequisite quests have to be finished, such as the Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest and the Archon Quest Chapter one Act 3.

Realms of Guile and War

The Realms of Guile and War is an upcoming combat challenge that tests your skills within domains. Players can participate in three challenges to complete a domain in a fast-paced warzone. Once you finish each one, the last battle will have six rounds where you’ll earn exclusive rewards.

To make the Realms of Guile and War more complex, you’ll have to rearrange your party after each round. For example, in the Kaleidoscope Cage, two characters are selected at random, and you won’t be able to use them in the next challenge. Therefore, there will be a variety of Trial Characters the Traveler can use and three Strategems per combat round to give you a buff for your battles.

This event rewards you with the Fading Twilight four-star bow and items you can receive on the Event Page Challenge Quests.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

Fight against dark mud-like substances in A Muddy Bizarre Adventure in Version 2.7. The Sumeru scholar, Hosseini, is here to help the Traveler again by driving the monsters out. You’ll need the mighty Pursina’s Spike to defeat the dark mud and purify the surrounding area.

As the event progresses, the spike will change along with it in different phases. For example, Pursina’s Spike can release shockwaves to deal damage and dispel buffs enemies possess in some regions. Each round also presents challenge objectives, including a timed battle to defeat your foes.

In the last phase, the Traveler and their companions must eliminate the dark mud and powerful monsters to reach a high score. Completing this task will earn you items and rewards to boost your XP, Mora, etc.

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

Kuki Shinobu has achieved various certifications and feats, precisely the time when she studied law in Liyue. To celebrate her graduation, Itto hosts The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival in her honor. In addition, a rhythm game event, shown in previous occurrences, is available to play, where you’ll need to time the beat of the drums to earn rewards.

Since Genshin Impact supports both PC and mobile, a lag calibration function is present for those who need to adjust the mechanics. You can modify things like note falling speed or the volume of the button when you press the sound. Additionally, all three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Pro, are available from the beginning of the game.

A Note Editor Mode is also accessible once you unlock enough tunes. Travelers can edit note positions to create music of their own. If you would like to share your masterpiece, there is a requirement to play the song and reach a specific rank to generate a share code.

Core of The Apparatus

Core of Apparatus gives players an exciting chance to create a robot in the world of Genshin Impact. You’ll be given a Material Collector from a toy merchant from Fontaine that allows you to start your experiment. The three processes of Source Material, Elemental Charge, and Core Activation must be completed to produce this robotic furnishing. Your decisions determine the creation’s model and animation during the experiment.

After making the robot, you can place it in the Serenitea Pot with an option to trade to get the model and product you need. You can claim a total of four robots from test model vouchers and a chance to create a special furnishing that performs all three animations.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Story Quest

Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter

Travelers who are at Adventure Rank of 40 or above, and have completed the prerequisite quests, can unlock Yelan’s Story Quest. Details of the chapter’s storyline are vague, but the Genshin Impact Special Program revealed that the character’s mission is to discover a secret within this story quest.

Weapons

Epitome Invocation

This weapon banner has exclusive powerful items to unlock, including the five-star Aqua Simulacara bow and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear poleman. You also have the opportunity to acquire four-star weapons like the Lithic Spear, Sacrificial Sword, Favonius Greatsword, Eye of Perception, and Sacrificial Bow.

Use the “Epitomized Path” during the Event Wish to chart a course to one of the five stars mentioned above. Unfortunately, this Weapons Banner cannot be obtained through the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation.”

Gorge Sunset

Players can obtain the Gorge Sunset in the Version 2.7 update for a limited time. Unlockable items, such as Gnostic Hymn and Gnostic Chorus, can earn you an Intertwined Fate and an exclusive four-star weapon. You can also purchase Gnostic Chorus individually to gain a BP namecard “Travel Notes: Divine Will” and a Furnishing Blueprint “Stoneworks Crane: Mountain Mover.” Travelers need to be at an Adventure Rank of 20 or above to be eligible.

The Version 2.7 update has various things to offer, such as Adventurer’s Booster Bundles available at a specific time. Now that you know what’s new in Genshin Impact 2.7 with banners, events, weapons, and more, you can wait for its release on May 31. For additional content on Genshin Impact, check out the relevant links below and explore Twinfinite for the latest news, features, and guides.

