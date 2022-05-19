Top Gun: Maverick Crossover DLC For Ace Combat 7 Gets New Epic Trailer & Release Date

Today Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer and a release date for the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown DLC featuring Top Gun: Maverick content.

Today Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new trailer and a release date for the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown DLC featuring Top Gun: Maverick content.

The DLC will release on May 26 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

As we already knew, it’ll feature a F/A-18E Super Hornet and an F-14A Tomcat representing the movie, on top of collaboration emblems that can be used in the game and a version of the iconic “Top Gun Anthem” music rearranged by Ace Combat composer Keiki Kobayashi.

You can see the DLC in action in the trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the movie, Top Gun: Maverick will finally debut on May 25.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to know in detail why the game is so good and has become the most successful game of the series (with over 3 million copies shipped), you can read my full review. You can also read an official description below.