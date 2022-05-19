The Witcher 3’s Next-Gen Versions Get a New “Q4 2022” Release Window
Today, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the much-anticipated next-gen versions of its acclaimed fantasy RPG, The Witcher 3, is now planned to release in “Q4 2022.” Prior to this new update, the next-gen upgrade had already seen a delay, and was even rumoured to have ostensibly been cancelled.
The news comes by way of a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account, which you can read for yourself down below:
Of course, CD Projekt Red has been embroiled in controversy following the release of its latest title, Cyberpunk 2077. However, thanks to consistent updates and ongoing support for the sci-fi RPG, the Polish studio has somewhat curbed the deluge of negative press.
Interestingly, the next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 went live in February. Those waiting for the same treatment for The Witcher 3 may still have a little bit of a while to wait. If the latest “Q4 2022” release window rings true, that puts The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade in the Oct. to Dec. range.
Our very own Zhiqing Wan reviewed The Witcher 3 at launch and was really enamoured with the game, ultimately awarding it a 5/5, concluding:
CD Projekt Red has outdone themselves once again with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It is a shining example of what RPGs should be: an experience that makes you believe that you’re truly part of a game’s world and that you have a very real stake in it. That’s exactly what Wild Hunt has achieved here.
But what say you? Are you excited to revisit The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC when the next-gen upgrade finally arrives? Or will you be giving it a wide berth? Mount Roach and ride down to the usual place below to let us know.