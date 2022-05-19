The Witcher 3’s Next-Gen Versions Get a New “Q4 2022” Release Window

Today, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the much-anticipated next-gen versions of its acclaimed fantasy RPG, The Witcher 3, is now planned to release in “Q4 2022.” Prior to this new update, the next-gen upgrade had already seen a delay, and was even rumoured to have ostensibly been cancelled.

The news comes by way of a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account, which you can read for yourself down below:

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



See you on the Path, witchers!

Of course, CD Projekt Red has been embroiled in controversy following the release of its latest title, Cyberpunk 2077. However, thanks to consistent updates and ongoing support for the sci-fi RPG, the Polish studio has somewhat curbed the deluge of negative press.

Interestingly, the next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 went live in February. Those waiting for the same treatment for The Witcher 3 may still have a little bit of a while to wait. If the latest “Q4 2022” release window rings true, that puts The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade in the Oct. to Dec. range.

Our very own Zhiqing Wan reviewed The Witcher 3 at launch and was really enamoured with the game, ultimately awarding it a 5/5, concluding:

CD Projekt Red has outdone themselves once again with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It is a shining example of what RPGs should be: an experience that makes you believe that you’re truly part of a game’s world and that you have a very real stake in it. That’s exactly what Wild Hunt has achieved here.

But what say you? Are you excited to revisit The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC when the next-gen upgrade finally arrives? Or will you be giving it a wide berth?