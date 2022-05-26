Ace Combat 7 Top Gun: Maverick DLC Released With New Trailer; Developer Would Like to Release New Game by 2025

Bandai Namco released the Top Gun: Maverick DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, while the developers talked about the future.

Today Bandai Namco released the Top Gun: Maverick DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The package, which is priced at $19.99, is currently available on all platforms, even if some regional stores may have to wait for this evening to get it.

Below you can check out a trailer and a list of the content you’re getting with the DLC.

Incidentally, Bandai Namco published a dedicated interview with the developers of the game, and it contains a couple of interesting nuggets.

Brand Director Kazutoki Kono mentioned that he would like to release a new game to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series in 2025. He then added laughing that considering that it took 12 years between Ace Combat 6 and Ace Combat 7, we may be running out of time. Of course, it’s worth mentioning that this represents Kono-san’s views, so we shouldn’t take it as an announcement or a promise for now.

Producer Manabu Shimomoto also teased that the team is also working on a new free update to keep the fans happy, and they will be able to share more information in the near future.

– Playable Aircraft: F-14A Tomcat

A large carrier-based fighter that replaced the F-4 in handling fleet defense. Its striking twin engines and variable-sweep wings set it apart from other aircraft. Its nickname is Tomcat.

This aircraft can equip the LAAM, SAAM, or SFFS as its special weapon.

Includes 6 skins (inc. specials). – Playable Aircraft: F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick

A special aircraft based on the F-14A. Deadly at any range.

This aircraft can equip the LAAM, SAAM, or HPAA as its special weapon.

Features 8 skins from Top Gun, including Maverick and Iceman skins.

This special aircraft is part of a collaboration with the movie Top Gun: Maverick. – Playable Aircraft: F/A-18E Super Hornet

The latest single-seat variant in the F/A-18 series. Like the F-type, its nickname is Super Hornet.

This aircraft can equip the HCAA, 4AGM, or LAGM as its special weapon.

Includes 6 skins (inc. specials). – Playable Aircraft: F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick

A special Aircraft based on the F/A-18E. Possesses well-balanced maneuverability.

This aircraft can equip the HCAA, HVAA, or GPB as its special weapon.

Includes 6 skins (inc. specials).

This special aircraft is part of a collaboration with the movie Top Gun: Maverick. – Playable Aircraft: 5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick

A 5th-generation fighter with superb versatility. It is highly maneuverable, and can be fitted with a variety of parts.

This aircraft can equip the 4AAM, HCAA, or LACM as its special weapon.

Includes 6 skins (inc. specials).

This special aircraft is part of a collaboration with the movie Top Gun: Maverick. – Playable Aircraft: DarkStar

A supersonic stealth fighter with extraordinary high-speed flight capabilities that set it apart from other aircraft.

This aircraft can equip the SASM, XSDB, or PLSL as its special weapon.

Includes 6 skins (inc. specials).

This special aircraft is part of a collaboration with the movie Top Gun: Maverick. Collaboration Emblems:

VF-1: The emblem of VF-1, a United States Navy aircraft squadron in the movie Top Gun

VFA-213: The emblem of VFA-213, a United States Navy aircraft squadron in the movie Top Gun

The adversary PHOENIX: The phoenix emblem of F-14A Tomcat, an enemy aircraft in Top Gun: Maverick

2 logos from Top Gun: Maverick

5 character emblems from Top Gun: Maverick:

Maverick, Hangman, Payback, Rooster, and Bob Collaboration Nicknames:

12 nicknames, such as Goose and Cougar, exclusive to the Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to know in detail why the game is so good and has become the most successful game of the series (with over 3 million copies shipped), you can read my full review.