Tears of the Kingdom Farm Guide: How to Unlock, All Crops, & More

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces various new mechanics that are not present in Breath of the Wild. Besides gaining new powers, Link can also obtain a small farm where he can grow various crops in Hateno Village. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how you can unlock the farm and what kind of crops you can grow in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Unlock Farm in Zelda: TOTK

You must complete the Teach Me a Lesson chain quest from Symin to unlock the farm in Tears of the Kingdom. To begin the mission, you have to speak to the Sheikah in Hateno School during the day. In Teach Me a Lesson I, the man will ask you to bring a photo depicting the Calamity legend.

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you may already know what object you need to take a picture of. You must travel to Sheikah Village and enter Lady Paya’s Hall (previously Lady Impa’s). On the second floor, you will find the screen depicting the Calamity, and you must use the Camera feature to capture the image.

Once you show the photo to Symin and the young children in Hateno School, you will receive the second part of the quest. This time, the Sheikah will ask you to bring a Monster Curry for the students to taste. You can create this dish by combining Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Monster Extract.

You can purchase Goron Spice from the general store in Goron City, while Monster Extract is available at Fyson’s shop in Tarrey Town. Although you can purchase Hylian Rice from the general store in Hateno Village, you can also get them for free by cutting down the grass near the settlement.

After you’ve cooked the strange dish, you can offer it to Symin, who will thank you for helping him teach the children. He will grant you the authority to use the small plot of land outside the school, and you can speak to an old woman named Uma to begin farming.

How to Grow Crops in Zelda: TOTK

Since TOTK is not a farming sim, you cannot plant the crops yourself and must do it through Uma. The old woman will be the one who takes care of your plants, and you only need to provide one fruit to start planting.

The game does not explicitly tell you how long it will take for the plants to grow, but from my personal experience, you may need to wait for one real-life day to harvest your crops. That means you can’t cheat the system by abusing the in-game sleeping mechanic to get more free fruits and vegetables.

On the other hand, you don’t need to provide new fruit to continue growing the same plant. For example, I only need to provide one Big Hearty Radish to start planting, and the garden will continuously provide more fruits each day.

All Crops in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s the list of crops that Uma can plant for you:

Pumpkin

Endura Carrot

Swift Carrot

Hylian Tomato

Wildberry

Wheat

Hylian Rice

Hydromelon

Hearty Radish

That’s everything you need to know about farming in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, be sure to check out the links below to read the latest coverage on Twinfinite.

