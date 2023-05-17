Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a large variety of different Materials to find, farm, collect and use for selling and earning Rupees, eating, or cooking dishes. These Materials can all be found in various locations, meaning that seeking them out can sometimes be a little bit tricky to do. If you’re wondering where you can find Hylian Rice, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about where to get Hylian Rice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Hylian Rice in TotK

The first place you can get Hylian Rice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is from Mubs’ general goods store at Lookout Landing. You can purchase Hylian Rice here for 12 Rupees a piece, which is pretty affordable if you just need a couple of the item and don’t want to go to the effort of setting out and locating it yourself.

The second and third locations where you can find and purchase Hylian Rice are the general store at Zora’s Domain in the Lanayru Region and the Haterno Village general store in East Hyrule.

Lastly, you can sometimes discover Hylian Rice out in the wild by using weapons to cut long grass and trees. However, despite this sounding like an easy job, this is one of the more time-consuming and inconsistent methods for acquiring the Material, as there is no set spot where Hylian Rice is guaranteed to drop when cutting long grass.

There is also long grass and trees covering numerous areas in Hyrule, meaning that it can sometimes feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. If Rupees are an issue and you don’t have enough to purchase the required amount of Hylian Rice, you’d probably be better off spending your time hunting various animals and selling the meat to shops until you have enough to make a purchase. This will likely be more interesting and less time-consuming than spending minutes or hours on end trying to farm the Rice from grass or trees.

What to Do With Hylian Rice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

Hylian Rice makes a great ingredient in many different recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, specifically Rice dishes such as various meat and vegetable Curry, Rice Balls, and Risottos. This means that keeping Link’s inventory stocked with a good supply of Hylian Rice will enable you to cook these dishes as you need, giving you quite a decent variety to work in with your other ingredients.

Hylian Rice is also needed for the Gourmets Gone Missing side quest, which involves taking to Penn, locating an individual known as Angus, and cooking a special dish involving Hylian Rice, Raw Meat, and Rock Salt. Completing this quest will grant you all of your cooking ingredients back, plus 50 rupees, making it quite an easy and useful choice to complete if you’re out and about in the Riverside Stable.

That’s everything you need to know about where to get Hylian Rice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to find Hearty Truffles. Additionally, we have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

