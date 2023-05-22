How to Get Monster Extract (& What It Does) in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Breath of the Wild, you can obtain Monster Extracts from Kilton’s shop, which only appears at night. Since Kilton has given his stall to his brother, Koltin, you may want to know how to get Monsters Extracts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you the best location to obtain this item and how to use it.

Obtaining Monster Extract in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The fastest and easiest way to acquire Monster Extracts is by purchasing them from Tarrey Town General Shop. Fyson is selling this item alongside other Monster parts on his stall, and you need to spend 50 Rupees to get one. You can only buy three at a time before the shop needs to be restocked.

Another way to get Monster Extracts is by completing Kilton’s quest chain, A Monstrous Collection. You can find him speaking with Hudson at Tarrey Town, where he tries to create several monster statues. To complete the mission, you must provide photos of several creatures to help Hudson visualize their appearances.

The monsters that you must find are Bokoblin, Horroblin, Battle Talus, Frox, and King Gleeok. I highly recommend completing this quest chain because Kilton will also reward you with other valuables, such as the Monster Bridle and a Diamond.

How to Use Monster Extract in Zelda: TOTK

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can use Monster Extracts as an ingredient to create monstrous meals. This item is unique because it can randomly affect the buff of the dish you make. It will enhance the effects if you’re lucky, but it can also greatly decrease the food buff if you’re not.

For example, I decided to cook Monster Rice Balls, and usually, this dish can grant you several Hearts. Unfortunately, since lady luck is not on my side, the food ended up only granting a quarter Heart. I recommend saving your game each time you want to make a monster meal, so you can just load your save file and try again.

That is everything you need to know about Monster Extract in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to grab this special ingredient, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts