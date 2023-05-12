How to Save in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Nintendo’s iconic fantasy series has returned and fans are busy exploring the many nooks and crannies of Hyrule’s floating sky islands. While the core moment-to-moment gameplay follows the same open-world blueprint as its 2017 predecessor, there are plenty of new additions to keep players on their toes. As a consequence, some folks out there may be wondering how to save in Tears of the Kingdom. If so, you’ve come to the perfect place. Let’s get into the details, shall we?

How Do I Save in Tears of the Kingdom?

Luckily, saving in Tears of the Kingdom is pretty straightforward. Firstly, hit the + button on your Switch controller to pause the game. This will bring up the in-game menu where you’ll find the option to save, load, as well as a number of other options.

Simply tap on the Save icon and confirm that you’d like to save. Then, Bob’s your uncle, you’ve saved your progress in Tears of the Kingdom so you can rest safe in the knowledge that your progress is safe.

It’s worth mentioning that it’s useful to save as often as you can to avoid losing any progress. That’s because Hyrule is equally beautiful as it is dangerous. You’ve been warned!

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on how to save in Tears of the Kingdom. For more, make sure to take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

