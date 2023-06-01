Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Breath of the Wild’s Noble Pursuit cocktail has made its tasty return to the sequel. However, now that Link has put on his big boy shoes, no one can stand in his way from enjoying the refreshing alcoholic beverage. So, if you want to get your drink on in Hyrule, here’s how to get a Noble Pursuit in Tears of the Kingdom.

Noble Pursuit Recipe TOTK

To make the Noble Pursuit recipe in Tears of the Kingdom, you must place the following ingredients into the cooking pot:

Hydromelon

Palm Fruit

Rock Salt

Voltfruit

Hyrdromelons can be found in the Gerudo Desert, but players will need a heat-resistant outfit, like the Flamebreaker Armor set, to withstand the scorching temperatures. You can also search for Palm Fruits on trees within this area or travel around beaches in Hyrule (primarily in the Necluda region.) Other than this method, players may acquire it as a lootable reward from a fallen Hinox.

While in the Gerudo Desert, you can look for the cacti Voltfruit and pick them off the desert flora. The last ingredient, Rock Salt, is a common resource you’ll discover throughout the land, and you can collect them from mining ore deposits. Additionally, players can buy most of these resources in stores, including the Gerudo Town’s shop.

After you’ve obtained all the ingredients, you can drop them into a nearby cooking pot to produce the Noble Pursuit recipe. The sweet drink can restore four hearts for Link’s health to keep him loose for battle.

That does it for our guide on how to make a Noble Pursuit in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all TOTK cooking recipes.

