How to Beat Hinox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of bosses for you to tackle and conquer as you explore Hyrule, some of which are more difficult than others and some of which pop up where you don’t expect them. If you’re thinking about crossing the Carok Bridge, you’re gonna have to get through Hinox.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hinox Combat Guide

Screenshot by Twinfinite

When you first come across Carok bridge, you’ll see Hinox asleep on his back in the middle of the bridge. Contrary to his size, Hinox isn’t an incredibly difficult boss to beat, but now still would be a great time to save before continuing. You can sneak directly past him if you want to avoid the battle, and you can even get close enough to steal his loot without waking him up. Just click in the Left Thumbstick to crouch and he’ll stay asleep when you go near him.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you are feeling a little more combative, you can either run over to him, shoot him or get close enough to hit him with a melee attack to wake him up. This is when you’ll get your first idea of how Hinox is going to be to fight, because he stands up incredibly slowly and will follow you at a pace that you can easily outrun without fully draining your stamina.

In order to defeat Hinox, all you really need to do is get far enough away from him to get a solid aim on his eye, shoot him, and then strike him while he’s down. He takes just about as long to get up from getting hit in his eye as he does to wake up, so you can get a few decent hits on him each time depending on your weapon choice. Take your time with it, he’s got a good deal of health, but as long as you play it safe, you can avoid being hit and taking too much damage.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

It is also helpful to keep him away from trees during the fight, as he’ll start breaking them and using them as weapons. If you do catch him starting to go after a tree, try to knock him down and he’ll drop the log so that you can break it into wood and he can’t use it against you anymore. Fight smarter, not harder!

Once you’ve knocked him down and hit him enough, eventually he’ll fall just like any other boss. When he does, he’ll drop some of his toenails and his horn, as well as some food to recoup some of the health you might’ve lost during the fight.

That’s all there is to know about how to beat Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re looking for help with other bosses, Shrines or challenges, check out some of the other posts below.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

Related Posts