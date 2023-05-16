Oromuwak Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will encounter the Oromuwak shrine on your way to Rito Village, and it is located on top of a cliff before the broken bridge. Numerous sharp thorns will surround the structure, but you can throw a Fire Fruit to light them on fire. Once you are inside, you will be given a test called A Launching Device. If you need help finding the hidden chest and solving the Oromuwak shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some pointers.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Oromuwak Shrine Walkthrough

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first part of the puzzle is simple since you only need to hit the big target using a Rocket. You can place the device on the slanted platform and hit it to activate the Rocket. Once it lands on the target, the gate will unlock, and you can progress to the next area.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will find several carts and metal rails in this chamber, and your goal is to reach the upper platform. After you grab a Rocket from the previous room, you can attach it to the cart on the rail using Ultrahand. Then, you can climb into the cart and hit the device to power it up.

When you land on the upper platform, you should be able to see the statue across the chamber. You can also find the hidden chest in this section, and it is located on a small ledge at the corner of the room. To reach it, you can stick a Rocket in a vertical direction to a cart and climb into the flying vessel.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you have the Ruby from the treasure chest, you can jump down and build another flying cart. This time you need to place the Rockets horizontally and put the vehicle on another slanted platform. I suggest attaching at least two Rockets since you must cross a massive gap.

That is the end of our guide on how to solve the Oromuwak shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content below that you may want to check out before leaving to clear this dungeon. We also have some tips that you may want to know during your first playthrough.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts