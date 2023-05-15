Tears of the Kingdom Player Attempts to Defeat Ganondorf the Greek Way

Image Source: Nintendo via Twitter

Legend of Zelda fans have been having a field day with the Ultrahand creations, constructing creative devices fit for the long journey of Hyrule. From skateparks to epic flying builds, anything you can think of can be crafted in Tears of the Kingdom, no matter how big or small, including Twitter user RobFletch1393’s clever design of the legendary Trojan Horse.

With the wooden boards and wheels found throughout the land, the user was able to craft the sneaky device from the great Trojan War, deriving from the classic legends of Greek mythology. He also performs the same infiltration tactic as them, where the player uses the Ascend ability to go inside it.

Ganondorf won’t know what hit him pic.twitter.com/GcnDuqO7Sw — rob (@RobFletch1393) May 13, 2023

Shortly after, RobFletch1393 used the wheels to roll down the hill to unleash a surprise attack on an enemy base, lessening the dangers of Ganondorf’s destruction. We only hope Link doesn’t have weak heels, or he may end up meeting the same bloody fate as Achilles.

Nintendo of America’s recent Twitter post features many other whimsical creations made by the fans, especially with the latest string of torture devices for the Koroks. It just goes to show how different everyone’s adventure will be, considering the free-range mechanics the Ultrahand provides for each player.

There will undoubtedly be more builds as fans continue to develop new ideas, and maybe we’ll even see the Trojan Horse’s return at the final boss fight to bring Ganondorf down once and for all.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts