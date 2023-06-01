Decorate with Passion Quest Guide – Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Gerudo region features many quests across the desert lands, from the central town to the Kara Kara Bazaar. While exploring this sandy location, you’ll eventually meet Boraa, who has been tasked with a mission to customize a weapon for her mentor. To help with this objective, we’ll show you how to complete the Decorate with Passion quest in Tears of the Kingdom, using the hints she’ll provide.

How to Complete Decorate with Passion in TOTK

To start the Decorate with Passion side quest, you can travel to the Kara Kara Bazaar on the roadway to Gerudo Town. If you have already completed the Mayatat shrine, you can fast travel there and search for Boraa at the coordinates ‘-3224, -2522, 0023.’

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Boraa will be sitting down near a red-colored tarp to the left of the shrine:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you speak to her, she will tell you about her mission to design a weapon that can “sparkle” and “radiate burning passion,” indicating that the material must be red. Players will also learn that the resource she desires is not affiliated with monster parts, so they’ll need to refrain from offering this item to get the correct object.

Those who want to complete the Decorate with Passion quest must Fuse a Ruby onto their weapon, but they may be able to attach other resources to satisfy the requirement. This gem can be found in ore deposits in caves, commonly from red-colored rocks, or as an earnable reward from shrines. Alternatively, a Ruby can drop from a fallen Stone Talus.

After you Fuse the ore onto your desired weapon, you can return to Boraa and select the dialogue option: “What about this?” As a result, she will commend you for your discovery and give you an Electric Keese Wing, a shocking material with a 2-point Fuse Attack Power.

That covers everything you need to know about the Decorate with Passion quest in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to complete the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts