Mayatat Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Those who venture into the sandstorm of the Gerudo region will come across several shrines for their Light of Blessing expedition. One, in particular, is the Tears of the Kingdom Mayatat shrine puzzle, with a challenge known as “A Sliding Device.” So, if you are currently stuck on this particular objective, we’ll provide a few tips and tricks to complete this shrine and show you where to find the hidden chest.

Mayatat Shrine Puzzle Solution in TOTK

The Mayatat shrine is located in the Gerudo region at the coordinates ‘-3290, -2512, 0024,’ on the pathway to Gerudo Town.

You’ll need to have your paraglider for this mission, so be sure to unlock this tool beforehand. Players may also need a fire-resistance outfit, like the Flamebreaker Armor, to withstand the rising temperatures. Alternatively, you can collect Hydromelons along the way and consume them to survive longer in the desert.

For a complete overview, you can follow this step-by-step guide to get through the shrine quickly:

Use Recall on the traveling device and jump on top of it. Attach the Steering Stick to the object on the right side of the next room. Hop on the platform in the sand to grab the fan. Attach the fan to your vehicle. Place it on the left side to reach the hidden chest. Open the chest to claim a pack of 10 arrows. Fly down to the next location. Recreate the same vehicle with the new materials and place it in the sand. Travel to the Mayatat shrine exit.

Once you have completed the shrine, you can go to a nearby Goddess Statue to exchange four Light of Blessings for Link’s stamina or health. But, if players want to continue exploring the desert, they can head to Gerudo Town to begin the side mission, The Heroines’ Secret, or search the region for more shrines.

That does it for our guide on the Mayatat shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Riogok shrine puzzle solution.

