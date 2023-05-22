How to Complete The Heroines’ Secret in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While the fierce women of the Gerudo race are primarily known for their warrior skills, some excel in the archaeological side of Hyrule, concerning the majestic heroines of the past. Rotana will enlist your aid with these studies in the Heroines’ Secret side quest of Tears of the Kingdom, with a mission to find four Stelae. So, to assist you with this excavation, we’ll help you locate the secrets of the Gerudo race, as well as show you how to enter the Gerudo shelter for this objective.

How to Enter the Gerudo Shelter in TOTK

To reach the Heroines’ Secret side quest, you must first open the shelter in Gerudo Town at the coordinates ‘-3870, -2950, 0033.’

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you have difficulty getting there, you can check out our How to Get Into Gerudo Town guide to get across the treacherous sandstorm. Once there, players can talk to Reeza near the shelter entrance, but they must find a way inside it, as she will not permit any “voes” in the location.

Luckily, there’s a secret entryway found on the left side of the stairs, where you must dive into the water.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can start swimming to the tunnel’s end and pick up a few messages in bottles from the Gerudo people. When players encounter a vase with a rope, they can perform Ascend to reach the shelter. It may seem a bit dangerous at first until the Gerudo Captain of the Guard, Buliara, permits you to explore their base.

If you haven’t done so already, you must have the Camera ability beforehand, as the side quest requires you to take several pictures.

TOTK The Heroines’ Secret Quest Guide

Now that the shelter has been opened, you can speak to Rotana near the glowing Chuchu Jelly.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you talk to Rotana, you can search for the four Stelae based on her hints. You won’t have to travel too far with this side quest, as the items can be found around Gerudo Town.

TOTK The Heroines’ Secret Stelae Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Players can go through the entryway near Rotana (where Merina is standing guard) and take a left to discover one of the first Stelae behind some debris. You can use a fused weapon with a rock to clear it and take a picture of the monument with the Camera ability.

TOTK The Heroines’ Secret Stelae Location 2

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To the left of Rotana, you’ll find another room with a Stelae in the “Voe and You” classroom. However, players must angle their cameras until the item is complete and then take a picture when the ‘Monument to Seven Heroines’ prompt appears.

TOTK The Heroines’ Secret Stelae Location 3

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After the second Stelae, you must take a right inside a tunnel while in the classroom. Next, players can go left near two creatures to grab a part of a monument in a pile of sand.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You’ll need to use the Ultrahand ability again to assemble the monument correctly.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

TOTK The Heroines’ Secret Stelae Location 4

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The last location will be in a room to the right of Rotana with a clothing line above it. At the crossroads, you must take the right entrance with a red bottle icon and remove the vases blocking a secret area.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While in this destination, you must use Ascend to take a picture of the Monument to Seven Heroines in the next room (you can exit the place through the door.)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With all four pictures, you can return to Rotana and give them to her, allowing her to analyze the Stelae’s inscriptions. She will reward you with a Silver Rupee, the equivalent of 100 standard Rupees, and an orb for the following side quest, the Mysterious Eighth.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Heroines’ Secret in Tears of the Kingdom. For more side quest help, you can check out our Out of the Inn guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Legend of Zelda content.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts