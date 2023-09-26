Where Is the Crucible in Starfield? Answered

As your plot a course across the galaxy, it’s easy to lose track of the multitude of planets, space stations, and settlements you’ll discover. One specific settlement in the latter half of your adventure will be totally inaccessible until you’ve either upgraded your Astrodynamics skill or your grav drive as it’s so far, far away. So, if you’re trying to figure out where the Crucible is in Starfield, here’s some directions to get you there.

***Warning: Story Spoilers Below***

How to Find the Crucible in Starfield

Specifically, the Crucible is in the Charybdis system, which is situated to the east of the Kryx system and southeast of Ixyll. It’s very far away, so don’t worry too much if you can’t get there yet. We had to upgrade our grav drive and upgrade our Astrodynamics skill to rank 4 to get there.

Sarah Morgan is also a really good companion to have with you when trying to get to the Charybdis system as she comes replete with a Level 4 Astrodynamics skill buff.

Once you’ve arrived there, you’ll want to head to the planet Charybdis III to find the Crucible in Starfield.

Who Will You Find There?

Interestingly, the Crucible is a town that boasts a ton of cloned historical figures. Here’s a rundown of the NPCs you can meet and chat with:

Genghis Khan

Franklin Roosevelt

Wyatt Earp

Amelia Earhart

Amanirenas

Ada Lovelace

On top of this eclectic cast of characters, you can also purchase Aid and Resources from Wyatt Earp, who serves as the colony’s doctor. There are also some quests to pick up here, like Operation Starseed and Secret Lives.

On top of this eclectic cast of characters, you can also purchase Aid and Resources from Wyatt Earp, who serves as the colony's doctor. There are also some quests to pick up here, like Operation Starseed and Secret Lives.