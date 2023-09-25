How to Get the Hard Target Sniper Rifle in Starfield

Part of the charm of Bethesda Game Studios’ RPGs is collecting as many powerful weapons as you possibly can in a bid to make you feel god-like. It’s no surprise then that Starfield boasts plenty of overpowered guns to add to your ever-growing stockpile of pain, and one of the most ferocious sniper rifles in the game is dubbed Hard Target. So, for those who’re trying to locate the Hard Target sniper rifle in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

Starfield Hard Target Location

From our experience, we’ve found two different places where you can obtain the powerful sniper rifle. We’ll outline both down below.

Vulture’s Roost

In the Jaffa system, which can be found south of the Kryx system and northeast of the Olympus system, you’ll find a planet called Jaffa IV. Zero in on and rotate the planet, and you’ll discover a point of interest called Vulture’s Roost.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In essence, it’s a short dungeon that culminates in the reward of a new ship called the Dagger. The area is swarming with hostile Ecliptic Mercenaries, though, so you’ll need to be well-prepared for your journey. We recommend taking plenty of Digipicks too, as there are lots of locked doorways to lockpick that lead to loot.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

On your way through the area, you’ll come upon an abandoned bar replete with futuristic dance music. On the counter, you’ll find a Hard Target sniper rifle.

Traders

Another way of obtaining the sniper rifle is by leveling up and then discovering the weapon in a shop to purchase for yourself. At level 30, you’ll start seeing the Hard Target sniper rifle crop up in places like Centurion Arsenal in New Atlantis, Rowland Arms in Akila City, and Neon Tactile in Neon.

There is a catch though: The Hard Target sniper rifle is expensive to buy and can cost you around 20,000 creds. Still, if you have the money, this could be the quickest way to get your hands on the long-range gun.

Hard Target Stats

Type: Rifle

Rifle Damage : 181

: 181 Ammo : .50 Caliber

: .50 Caliber Magazine : 5

: 5 Fire Rate : 25

: 25 Range : 102

: 102 Accuracy : 74.2%

: 74.2% Mass : 9.15

: 9.15 Value: 20,510 Credits

And that’s a wrap for our guide on how to get the Hard Target sniper rifle in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get Jake’s Hangover Cure and how to get the Revenant rifle. For everything else, keep it locked right here at Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, and guides.