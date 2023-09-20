How to Fix Eye of the Storm Bug in Starfield

Don't get caught up in the storm. Here's how to fix several Eye of the Storm bugs.

The Crimson Fleet’s Eye of the Storm quest can sometimes trigger issues with various objectives in Starfield, from the conversation with Delgado to ship docking. Fortunately, players have found a few ways to resolve this issue, and we’re here to show which steps you can take to fix the Eye of the Storm bug.

Starfield Eye of the Storm Bug Fix

Based on player feedback, you can experience a wide variety of bugs throughout the Eye of the Storm quest, and we’ll try to tackle each one to get you back on the Crimson Fleet storyline.

Can’t Speak to Delgado

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The first bug you can encounter during the Eye of the Storm quest prohibits you from speaking to Delgado. Players over on Reddit have suggested sticking around the Key’s Ship Services Technician area until the conversation triggers.

Given that the upcoming scene plays out here, it can eventually start the dialogue between Delgado and Jasmine, or you can leave the ship and return to it to see if anything has changed.

Can’t Board the Legacy

Some players have noted that they can’t board the Legacy ship after speaking to Delgado, and there is a way to fix it if you have access to console commands. Reddit user ABaronMortis recommends traveling to the Bannoc system (where the ship is) and entering the following commands:

Enter ‘coc lc107Legacy01’ to teleport yourself inside. When you need to undock, use ‘coc NewAtlantisSpaceport.’ Go to the Ship Services Technician and place a modification to spawn the items again. Board your ship. Enter ‘setstage 001EF7F2 500’.

Unfortunately, Xbox users can only fix this Eye of the Storm bug by reloading a past save or waiting until Bethesda addresses the issue.

Reroute Ship’s Power Bug

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

To fix the problems with the ship’s power supply, Reddit user TheArtofWayneTurpin proposes saving before flipping the two power switches so you can reload the file if a problem occurs after.

If you didn’t save beforehand, you can enter the command ‘SetStage 001EF7F2 500’ to update the quest, as suggested by Bulk1212. You can always install the Achievement Enabler mod to avoid messing with the progress you’ve made. While at this part of the ship, you can grab the Revenant rifle to claim a powerful Legendary weapon.

Hopefully, you’ve cleared up any problems you’ve encountered with the Eye of the Storm bugs in Starfield, and you can receive more help by checking out our how to fix Starfield audio issues guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional content about the game.