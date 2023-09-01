Guides

All Starfield Console Commands & How to Use Them

Command your console.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The concept of console commands will likely be well known to PC gamers, letting players enter and use cheats in games of their choice. Here’s every console command for Bethesda’s Starfield, including how to use them and what the command does in-game.

Full List of Starfield Console Commands

Because it’s still in its infancy, we don’t have a Starfield console command list that we know is exhaustive. However, there’s plenty we do know of, letting players doing varied and crazy things in-game.

The warning – likely unsurprising – is that using the console commands will disable in-game achievements.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

This is because it essentially lets you break aspects of the game, meaning it’d be all to easy to rack up achievements and objectives.

To open the console in order to input commands in Starfield, players on PC need to press the ` key (above Tab).

Without further ado, the list below shows you all known console commands for Starfield, as well as what they do in Bethesda’s title:

Console Command CodeWhat It Does
killKills a selected NPC (key characters may be incapacitated, rather than killed)
killallKills all enemies and NPCs within the command’s radius. It can also be used in space battles
psbAdds every Starfield power to a player’s abilities
resurrectAllows players to resurrect a targeted corpse (NPCs)
sexchangeChanges the gender of a player’s Spacefarer, returning their appearance to a default option
taiAI of NPCs will turn on and off. When off, NPCs will not move, speak or act
tcaiAI of NPCs adjusted to turn combat on or off. When off, NPCs will be passive and will not attack or fight back
tclTurns off collisions, letting player’s Spacefarers walk through solid objects
tfcEnables free camera
tgmEnables god mode, maxing out aspects like stamina and carry weight while making players completely invulnerable to enemies, damage and death
tmToggles UI on or off
tmm 1Adds map markers to a planet, giving details on locations on said planet
player.additem 0000000f [#]Add any number of Credits to player’s inventory. The amount of Credits desired should replace #, for example: player.additem00000000f[10000] for 10,000 Credits
player.additem 0000000a [#]Add any number of Digipicks to player’s inventory. The amount of Digipicks desired should replace #, for example: player.additem00000000f[10000] for 10,000 Digipicks
player.additem [Item ID] [#]Add any number of a specified item to player’s inventory. The Item ID determines the item, the # determines the number added
player.additem 0000AFB9 [#]Add any number of Med Packs to player’s inventory. The amount of Med Packs desired should replace #, for example: player.additem00000000f[10000] for 10,000 Med Packs
player.setav speedmult [#]Sets a player’s speed multiplier, letting Spacefarers move a certain % faster
player.setav health [#]Sets a player’s maximum health level
player.setav carryweight [#]Sets a player’s maximum carry weight to a specified level
playet.setlevel [#]Sets a player’s level. This can be made higher or lower
movetoqtTeleports players to a quest’s active target
saqStarts all quests
caqsCompletes all quests
help [search term]Gives players ID and command information relating to the search term used

Right now, those are all the console commands known in Starfield. There’s bound to be more as the game ages and players uncover even more cheats, so check back soon for more on Bethesda’s space opera.

