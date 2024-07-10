New Seas Codes (July 2024)

New Seas is one of the many Roblox games taking inspiration from anime and manga. In this case, it’s One Piece that’s in the spotlight. With so much competition on the market, here’s everything you need to know about New Seas codes to help give you a head start in the game.
All New Seas Codes
New Seas Codes (Working)
- 5HundredLikes
- WPlayerCountChat
New Seas Codes (Expired)
- LevelMeUp1
- Bandsup1
- Wave
- Bandsup2
- MINKPLS1
- MINKPLS2
- MINKPLS3
- MINKPLS4
- MINKPLS5
- FASTSHOTGODS!
- SPR1
- Belive
- HopePLS
- RareRacePLS
- GKSUCKS!
- Sadness!
- Pain!
- Wiped!
- Compensation!
- Compensation2!
- THANKYOU!
- SmallUpdate!
- DATAWIPE!
- ILOVENEWSEAS!
- sorryforgamebreakingitsfixednow
- Distorted
- ExacktyandJeffyBest
- ilovethreewordstyle!!!
- NEWWORLD!
- MYTHICAL!
- CARTIFWEH
- islandsareclosernow
- dripgod99
- Retribution!
- LetMeCook!
- NoMoreCodesForaWhile!
- #fizhasmof
- kickboxingPOWPOW
- UPDATETIME!!!
- ItsTime!!!
- TimeForDivine
- HelloNewPlayers!
- thxforplayercount
- hereisyourcodeyoufiends
- twohunnid
- SorryForShutdowns
- Compensation500
- NewSeas
- 100KVISITS!
- 200KVISITS!
- TheWorldWillKnowMe!
- NewSeasisOnTheLine!
- TestingInProgress!
- PartWays!
- welcomebackagain
- SORRYFORWIPE
- whyuhateparry
- jeffyfixingeverything
How to Redeem Codes in New Seas
- Load Into the game through the Roblox game page.
- Before you can redeem the codes, you’ll have to reach level five in the game. Luckily, this shouldn’t be too difficult if you’ve already played other games in this vein.
- Once you’ve reached level five, open the menu.
- In the menu, you’ll see a gift box. Click on this to open the code redemption screen.
How Can I Find New Seas Codes?
We’ll update this article as and when new codes are introduced to the game. However, you can also get any new codes straight away by visiting the game’s Discord server. The dedicated Codes channel is kept up to date with all the latest codes introduced to the game. New codes are introduced roughly every week. However, they don’t give information on what those codes actually do. With codes being added so frequently, it’s always worth putting them in to collect your freebies.
You can also check the game’s Trello board. While it doesn’t have a dedicated tab for Codes, it’s possible that one will be added in the future. You can, however, find a lot of information on a variety of other topics such as factions, subclasses, and Devil Fruit.
