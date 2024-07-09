Horse Plinko Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

There are plenty of strange games on Roblox, but Horse Plinko Tycoon is among the weirdest. As the name of the game suggests, Horse Plinko Tycoon sees you playing Plinko with horses, instead of more traditional items like coins or balls. Here are all the Horse Plinko Tycoon codes we’ve found.

All Horse Plinko Tycoon Codes

Horse Plinko Tycoon Codes (Working)

dontforgettolikethegame : 1000 gems and Jackpot Magnet for 5 minutes

: 1000 gems and Jackpot Magnet for 5 minutes enchantingtablecrafting : 5 Stone and 1 Dark Magic

: 5 Stone and 1 Dark Magic freeboostspls : 3 minutes of No Pegs and 5x Gem Spawn Rate

: 3 minutes of No Pegs and 5x Gem Spawn Rate ilovefurniture : 500 Gems, a Horse Powder, 20 Wood, 20 Stone, 20 Metal, and 20 Fabric

: 500 Gems, a Horse Powder, 20 Wood, 20 Stone, 20 Metal, and 20 Fabric horsesgototheplinko : 1000 Gems and 5x Gem Spawn Rate for 10 minutes

: 1000 Gems and 5x Gem Spawn Rate for 10 minutes startercash: 1000 Coins and 500 Gems

Horse Plinko Tycoon Codes (Expired)

There currently aren’t any expired codes in Horse Plinko Tycoon.

How to Redeem Codes in Horse Plinko Tycoon

Load into Horse Plinko Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Go to the shop and scroll down to the very bottom to the Codes section

section Enter the codes and click redeem!

We’ll keep you updated on the latest Horse Plinko Tycoon. As with many Roblox games (and live service games in general), many codes are likely to be added or removed in the future. You can keep up to date by following the game’s X (formerly Twitter) account or joining the Discord server.

Horse Plinko Tycoon is a simple game, so luckily these codes mostly work to give you a variety of boosts to your cash, gems, and building materials. enchantingtablecrafting, for example, will give you everything you need to build the enchanting table, which allows you to enchant your horses. Meanwhile, dontforgettolikethegame’s Jackpot Magnet will attract your horse to the highest-scoring end zone on the board, letting you quickly rack up gold.

