Liberty Stories Codes (July 2024)

Liberty Stories is a Roblox title that seemingly takes inspiration from Grand Theft Auto. The game places the player in the shoes of a small-time criminal on the streets of New York on their journey to the top of the underworld. With GTA being well-known for its variety of cheats, are there any Liberty Stories codes?

All Liberty Stories Codes

Liberty Stories Codes (Working)

LSONTOP: $150,000 in-game cash

Liberty Stories Codes (Expired)

There currently aren’t any expired codes in Liberty Stories.

How To Redeem Codes in Liberty Stories

To redeem the code, all you have to do is click on the Redeem Code button on the lower left of the screen. As stated on the home screen, the game is still in beta so there may be bugs. It took us a few attempts to activate the code.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In addition to the code, you can also gain additional cash using the Free Cash button. All you have to do is leave the game, search for the Roblox account MillieOrMillionz, follow it, and re-enter the game. If you don’t automatically receive the free cash, simply click the Free Cash button again and click Redeem every five minutes until it works.

How Do You Get More Liberty Stories Codes?

We’ll keep you updated on the latest Liberty Stories codes to be brought into the game. Given the inspiration, it’s possible that we’ll get more than the one that’s currently available.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a place where you can get more information on Liberty Stories at the moment. There doesn’t seem to be a Trello board for the game, but there is a Discord server. Following MillieOrMillionz will likely let you keep up to date on the latest happenings, including any new codes and links to the Trello if and when it becomes available.

