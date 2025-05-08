Slimera Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 8, 2025 We found new codes!

Looking for a slimy but mystical adventure? Grab these Slimera codes and let’s go! The game’s still in beta, so get those freebies while they’re hot and explore the Abyss, summon Slimes, and mine to progress and grow your power. And if the sheer intensity of the slime becomes too much, you might want to do something else and eat balls instead—luckily, there are Ball Eating Simulator codes for you to check out!

All Slimera Codes List

Active Slimera Codes

Launch : 100 Gems, 1 Enchantment Orb, and 1 Epic Enchantment Orb (Requires Level 5) (New)

: 100 Gems, 1 Enchantment Orb, and 1 Epic Enchantment Orb beta: 5 Gems and 1 Common Enchantment Orb (New)

Expired Slimera Codes

There are no expired codes for Slimera right now.

How to Redeem Slimera Codes

You can redeem codes in Slimera by following these steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Like Slimera and join the YoungBros Slimes community before playing the game. Launch Slimera on Roblox. Finish the Tutorial to get the menu to appear. Click on the Codes icon (</>) in the top-right corner. Enter your code in the text box. Click Claim to receive the reward.

