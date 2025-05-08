Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Slimera promotional artwork
Image via YoungBros Slimes
Category:
Codes

Slimera Codes (May 2025)

Get your slime on with the latest Slimera codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: May 8, 2025 09:57 am

Updated: May 8, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Looking for a slimy but mystical adventure? Grab these Slimera codes and let’s go! The game’s still in beta, so get those freebies while they’re hot and explore the Abyss, summon Slimes, and mine to progress and grow your power. And if the sheer intensity of the slime becomes too much, you might want to do something else and eat balls instead—luckily, there are Ball Eating Simulator codes for you to check out!

All Slimera Codes List

Active Slimera Codes

  • Launch: 100 Gems, 1 Enchantment Orb, and 1 Epic Enchantment Orb (Requires Level 5) (New)
  • beta: 5 Gems and 1 Common Enchantment Orb (New)

Expired Slimera Codes

  • There are no expired codes for Slimera right now.

Related: Cake Off Codes

How to Redeem Slimera Codes

You can redeem codes in Slimera by following these steps:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Like Slimera and join the YoungBros Slimes community before playing the game.
  2. Launch Slimera on Roblox.
  3. Finish the Tutorial to get the menu to appear.
  4. Click on the Codes icon (</>) in the top-right corner.
  5. Enter your code in the text box.
  6. Click Claim to receive the reward.

If you want freebies for other Roblox games, check out our Roblox codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content