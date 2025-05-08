Sisyphus Training Codes (May 2025) 

Sisyphus Training codes are here since going to a normal gym is out of the question.

Interesting how Sisyphus was a bit silly and deceitful, and as punishment, he has to push a boulder forever. If he were alive today, he would have become president. Well, either way, Sisyphus Training codes will give you gains to push said boulder easily.

All Sisyphus Training Codes List

Active Sisyphus Training Codes

upd1: x2 Double Coin Potion (New)

Expired Sisyphus Training Codes

There are currently no expired Sisyphus Training codes.

How to Redeem Sisyphus Training Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Sisyphus Training codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Sisyphus Training on Roblox. Press the settings button at the top of the screen. Enter the code in the Code text box. Hit OK and receive your goodies.

