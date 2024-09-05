My Hero Rising Codes (September 2024)

Need the latest My Hero Rising codes? This anime-inspired Roblox game recently launched and has taken the platform by storm, and there are already plenty of codes available. Read on to learn how to redeem them and what you get for doing so.

All My Hero Rising Codes

My Hero Rising Codes (Working)

UPDATE : 10 Common Spins

: 10 Common Spins 5kLikes : 5 Rare Spins

: 5 Rare Spins 7kLikes: 5 Common Spins

My Hero Rising Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Rising

Making use of My Hero Rising codes is actually much easier than in most other Roblox games. The process is also the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of the game. Here’s what to do:

Load into My Hero Rising via the Roblox game page.

From the main menu, click the orange ‘Redeem Code Here box’.

Paste in a code from our list and click the green Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More My Hero Rising Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the My Hero Rising Discord server. Once you’ve joined, you don’t need to worry about verifying your account via Bloxlink. Instead, head straight over to the ‘faq-codes’ channel. As part of this FAQ, one of the questions lists all the currently available codes in the game, ensuring you’ll always be up to date.

On top of that, you should bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play. We’ll do the busy work and update our list as and when new codes drop. We’ll also remove expired ones, ensuring there’s always a freebie available for you to access.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario, unfortunately, is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This happens quite often in Roblox games, where the devs only keep codes active for a limited period of time. To avoid missing out, be sure to redeem each code as soon as you spot it on our list.

The only other situation may be that you’ve inputted the code with a typo. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive and have specific numbers, special characters, and capitals to look out for. To remove the potential for this error, we recommend just pasting them in directly from our list.

That’s everything you need to know about My Hero Rising codes! For more Roblox guides, check out our Anime Defenders tier list, Type Soul Trello link, and Anime Royale tier list. We’ve also got a Multiverse Tower Defense tier list, Anime Tower Defense tier list, and Five Nights TD tier list.

