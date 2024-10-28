Glow Up Tycoon Codes [RELEASE] (2024-10-28)

Look your best with these Glow Up Tycoon codes! This Roblox simulator from Profit Prodigies tasks you with turning your character from an ugly duckling to the best-looking avatar in the lobby. Let’s see if there are any codes available to use for free resources and items.

All Glow Up Tycoon Codes

Glow Up Tycoon Codes (Working)

There are no Glow Up Tycoon codes at the time of writing.

Glow Up Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Glow Up Tycoon

While there aren’t any codes to speak of just yet, there is a redemption process in the game already. Here’s how to do it:

Load into Glow Up Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Codes icon denoted by the ABX icon.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter Code’ text box and hit Submit.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Glow Up Tycoon Codes?

There are two main places to check for coupons in Glow Up Tycoon: the game’s Discord server and X page. Both are listed on the game page as being official sources, though there aren’t any codes to speak of just yet.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and stick with Twinfinite for the latest on codes as soon as they drop. We’ll keep tabs on the sources mentioned above and add any new ones to our list as soon as they drop. That way, you don’t have to worry bout finding the codes yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely problem right now is that the code you’re trying to redeem doesn’t actually work in-game. This will be because codes haven’t released yet, even though the functionality exists. Instead, the devs are just waiting to drop the first codes for players to redeem.

Once codes do arrive, be sure to type them in exactly as they’re displayed on our list. Even the slightest, most minor typo will cause the code to not work at all. As such, it’s easier to copy and paste them instead of typing them out.

