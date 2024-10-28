Garden Defense Codes (October 2024)

If you loved Plants vs Zombies and want to experience it in Roblox, be sure to redeem these Garden Defense codes! Developed by TD Creation, you’ll manage units based on PvZ characters for a more streamlined but just as charming time. Read on for all the latest freebies!

All Garden Defense Codes

Garden Defense Codes (Working)

There are no active Garden Defense codes at the time of writing.

Garden Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Garden Defense

At the time of publication, there doesn’t appear to be a code redemption system in Garden Defense. As such, the instructions below are our estimation, based on how it works in other Roblox games.

Load into Garden Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in the lobby, press the Shop icon and scroll to the bottom.

Type a code from our list into the Redeem text box (which isn’t there yet).

Hit Confirm and check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Garden Defense Codes?

To be first to the punch when coupons do arrive, we’d recommend that you join the Garden Defense Discord server. There’s a dedicated announcements channel there that is bound to share details on freebies if the devs decide to add this fuctionality.

Mostly, though, we’d recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Garden Defense. We’ll keep an eye on the game and add any codes to our list as and when codes start appearing. That way, you don’t need to worry about searching for them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Currently, codes won’t work in Garden Defense because they simply don’t exist in the game’s current state. While there’s every chance codes will arrive later down the line, especially as the game grows in popularity, there’s no guarantee. As such, any codes you currently see online will sadly be fakes.

If codes do eventually arrive, be sure to type them in exactly as you see on our list. They’re often case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks, so even the most minor typo could throw it off.

