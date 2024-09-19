Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Swordsman Codes [WuKong Weapon] (September 2024)

Don't bring a wooden stick to a swordfight.
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Sep 19, 2024 10:38 am

Updated: September 19, 2024

We found codes!

There are dozens of swords, pets, and other equipment for you to unlock in Anime Swordsman, and each requires plenty of grinding. However, you can speed up that grind with some boosts. To get them for free, redeem these Anime Swordsman codes we listed below.

All Active Anime Swordsman Codes

  • Release: 2 Power Potions (New)

Expired Anime Swordsman Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Swordsman

Codes redemption menu in Anime Swordsman Roblox experience
Image Source: WonderOrb via Twinfinite
  1. Open Anime Swordsman on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right.
  3. Type or paste your code into the input field.
  4. Click Redeem to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

  • Misspelled code: Codes for Anime Swordsman are case-sensitive and often mix uppercase and lowercase letters, making spelling errors common. To avoid them, copy-paste the codes instead.
  • Expired code: Codes for this game can be deactivated by the developers without any notice. So, it’s best you claim them as soon as you find them.
  • Already claimed code: Even though the game doesn’t show you any errors when you redeem a code more than once, you won’t receive any extra rewards. So, don’t waste your time with that.

How to Get More Anime Swordsman Codes

The two best places to search for codes are the game’s Roblox page and the WonderOrb Roblox group. However, both seem fairly outdated, and there is a chance that the developers remove old codes that are still active. So, if you want the most accurate and up-to-date list at your disposal, bookmark this post instead.

That’s about all we can tell you regarding Anime Swordsman codes for now. To get more codes, visit the Roblox category here on Twinfinite. There, you will also find tier lists and guides for other popular experiences, including Anime Vanguards, Devas of Creation, and The Strongest Battlegrounds.

