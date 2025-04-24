Champloo Codes (April 2025) [Public Test]

If you want more rerolls of all kinds, redeem these Champloo codes!

Updated: April 24, 2025 We found new codes!

Even if you can’t rap, Champloo codes will at least help you become a better fighter! The freebies you’ll get from these codes include a bunch of rerolls, including Race and Clan—just the thing you need, whether you’re just getting started or you’re experienced. So, let’s see which rewards you can claim right now!

All Champloo Codes List

Active Champloo Codes

200Likes : 5 Face Rerolls, 2 Race Rerolls, 2 Clan Rerolls, and 4 Marking Color Rerolls (New)

: 5 Face Rerolls, 2 Race Rerolls, 2 Clan Rerolls, and 4 Marking Color Rerolls TyForTesting: 4 Marking Rerolls, 4 Hair Color Rerolls, and 4 Clan Rerolls (New)

Expired Champloo Codes

There are currently no expired Champloo Codes

How to Redeem Champloo Codes

Redeeming Champloo codes is a bit tricky, but here’s how to do it without issues:

Image by Twinfinite

Before playing, make sure you join the 「Villain Studios ᵀᴹ」Roblox community. Launch Champloo on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard. Go to the Codes section in the menu (Twitter icon). Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box. Click the Enter button to claim the reward.

Champloo Trello Link

Don’t be fooled—Champloo is a complex game! There are so many mechanics to learn, trainers to improve your skills, items to use, and so on. But you don’t have to learn all that through trial and error. There’s an official Champloo Trello board where you can find all this information in one place!

