Champloo Codes (April 2025) [Public Test]

Updated: April 24, 2025
Even if you can’t rap, Champloo codes will at least help you become a better fighter! The freebies you’ll get from these codes include a bunch of rerolls, including Race and Clan—just the thing you need, whether you’re just getting started or you’re experienced. So, let’s see which rewards you can claim right now!
All Champloo Codes List
Active Champloo Codes
- 200Likes: 5 Face Rerolls, 2 Race Rerolls, 2 Clan Rerolls, and 4 Marking Color Rerolls (New)
- TyForTesting: 4 Marking Rerolls, 4 Hair Color Rerolls, and 4 Clan Rerolls (New)
Expired Champloo Codes
- There are currently no expired Champloo Codes
How to Redeem Champloo Codes
Redeeming Champloo codes is a bit tricky, but here’s how to do it without issues:
- Before playing, make sure you join the 「Villain Studios ᵀᴹ」Roblox community.
- Launch Champloo on Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard.
- Go to the Codes section in the menu (Twitter icon).
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Click the Enter button to claim the reward.
Champloo Trello Link
Don’t be fooled—Champloo is a complex game! There are so many mechanics to learn, trainers to improve your skills, items to use, and so on. But you don’t have to learn all that through trial and error. There’s an official Champloo Trello board where you can find all this information in one place!
Published: Apr 24, 2025 06:39 am