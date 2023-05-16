There’s a Way to Repair Your Weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, But It’s the Last Thing You’d Expect

Image Source: Nintendo

In a game that’s receiving numerous perfect scores and even more nearly perfect ones, one point of contention is still weapon degradation. Just like in Breath of the Wild, using a weapon multiple times will slowly make it break down to the point where it shatters. There are multiple ways to improve the state of used weapons, but someone just found one of the wildest ways to get it done.

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, then chances are that you know letting an Octorok suck in a rusted weapon will clean it up and give you an even more powerful version of the item to use in battle. This still works, but there’s a brand-new feature in Tears of the Kingdom that makes this Octorok method possibly the best method for repairing weapons.

As @TristanACooper shows in his tweet, Octoroks will now repair damaged weapons when they swallow them, spitting out a fully repaired weapon. On top of that, the weapon will also get a small stat buff that absolutely makes this one of the best mechanics in the game for prolonging weapon usage.

Octoroks who eat your weapons in Tears of the Kingdom will spit them back out fully repaired and with a stat buff pic.twitter.com/P0386720q5 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) May 16, 2023

While it’s a surefire way to get fully repaired and buffed weapons, there’s no indication of how many times the player can use this trick to keep a weapon usable. On top of that, it’s pretty time-consuming to drop a whole inventory one weapon at a time. Also, if you’re anything like Tristan Cooper, you’ll want to work on your projectile dodging skills before getting leveled by your own weapon.

Tears of the Kingdom just keeps on surprising and surely this won’t be the last hidden feature that fans of the game will discover. With the way things have already been going, there’s no doubt that the videos for Tears of the Kingdom are just going to get progressively wilder.

