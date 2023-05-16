Tears of the Kingdom Player Skydives Without a Paraglider and Lands in Epic Style

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is brimming with ways to explore its many regions and environments, often requiring players to take control of a glider as they explore their location. Because many of these locations are suspended so far above the ground, there’s always the risk of falling off the edge and plummeting to an untimely death.

However, one player has found an incredible way to bypass fall damage, surviving a monumental skydive with no paraglider. In the words of Toy Story’s Woody, it’s falling with style in the absolute extreme.

Shared to Reddit by one player, they explained that they hadn’t yet unlocked the paraglider so had to hope their ‘Minecraft physics’ would work in Tears of the Kingdom.

Dropping from the Central Hyrule Sky Archipelago, their Link was plummeting to a near certain respawn as a result. Their saving grace, though, was a horse. The player landed on the trusty steed and, despite falling from an incredible height, ‘Minecraft physics’ saw them land with little impact and carry on as if nothing had happened.

The OP explained: “I was on my horse before using recall on a falling rock, so it was waiting right below”.

Even with the preparation and horse’s location, we wouldn’t recommend trying it unless you’re not prepared for a series of respawns and deaths.

We’re also not sure it’s entirely necessary, with the Tears of the Kingdom paraglider a simple and generally early unlock. You can also bring your Breath of the Wild horses into TOTK with you, so you can have your pick of horse waiting for you if you want to try it.

Either way, it’s just another awesome player moment. It joins one player’s Apocalypse Now flying war machine and another’s website to showcase community creations.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts