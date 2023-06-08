Human Fall Flat Gets an Action-Packed Sequel During Devolver Direct

Image Source: No Brakes Games

The whimsical adventures of Human Fall Flat continue on with No Brakes Games’ upcoming sequel, featuring even more clumsier shenanigans in the fan-favorite puzzle platformer.

Longtime players will discover brand new levels of the destructive universe, with customizable characters and an entertaining co-op mode. Human Fall Flat 2 also features a revamped physics engine to bring in more fun mechanics and a larger playing field.

Every level showcases a plethora of toys to play with and puzzles to complete, with a new ensemble of music, visuals, and gameplay controls. Additionally, players can play with a team of up to eight players to get them ready for the physics-based extravaganza.

Currently, there is no official release date for the game, as the sequel is still in the early development process. You can expect its launch on PC and various consoles, but as of right now, No Brakes Games is still figuring out which platforms will be included.

Despite its tentative release, Human Fall Flat 2 is available for wishlist on Steam. You can also explore the official website for more information about the game, including several screenshots and an FAQ page. Based on the photos and showcase’s teaser trailer alone, the sequel is already shaping up to be another fun-filled classic from the publisher Devolver Digital.

Human Fall Flat players can await more news as No Brakes Games promises to release updates later this year, and you can stay up-to-date on the latest details on the game’s official Twitter.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

