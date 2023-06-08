Devolver Digital’s Wizard With a Gun Puts All the Magic in Bullets

Image Source: Galvanic Games

Keeping with Devolver Digital’s aim to make their livestreams surreal industry commentary, they brought out Volv-E. This robotic version of their fictional Volvy mascot was used to lampoon AI-generated projects. When prompted to create an open-world shooter with wizards, Wizard With a Gun was created.

While it is much more action-focused, the game’s style seems similar to Don’t Starve and Cult of the Lamb. Though, based on all the gameplay, monsters need to be much more worried about you. There’s a heavy emphasis on base building, whereas different machines let you create different guns and augment bullets. Each gun has a variety of bullets that can be created, and all offer various benefits.

It’s not just bases that you can build, either. You will be able to fix gaps in paths to help you navigate the world, as well. Perhaps the most useful of all is that Wizard With a Gun is co-op. It doesn’t reveal how many possible players but does show two working together. This might be it if you’ve been looking for a chill co-op experience with plenty of freedom. If nothing else, you can at least be a cool wizard who fires bullets instead of spells.

This wasn’t the first showing of Wizard With a Gun, however. It was first revealed a year ago, but it was slated for a Nintendo Switch and PC release at that time. Something happened between then and now, as the Switch release has apparently been dropped. Wizard With a Gun will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime this year.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts