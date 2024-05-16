mount olympus statue event
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite
Category:
News

Fortnite Fans Unclear on Chapter 5 Season 2 Event Timing

Another event or not?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 16, 2024 10:12 am

With no hint of it on Fortnite’s social media posts, you would be forgiven for not knowing an event is likely to happen at the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. Just like last season with the arrival of the Titan hand and Pandora’s Box, a slow-burning event is happening on the Fortnite island. The lack of news or updates has made it unclear for fans to know what’s happening and when.

Recommended Videos

Last season we had a hint at a mini-event occurring thanks to leaks. This season, however, it has snuck under the radar. Unless you spend a lot of time on Fortnite or just happen to jump into a match as it happens, you might not have witnessed this latest bit of excitement.

pandora box fortnite chapter 5 season 2 event
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Is A New Fortnite Event Incoming? It Seems Likely

During Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the giant statue at Mount Olympus has been shooting lightning into Pandora’s Box. The box is still sitting in the water outside Restored Reels. So far it has been powering up the box, with the emblem on the front showing the current level. This event has been happening for the past week, with another part expected to arrive on Thursday, May 16 at 2pm ET.

Some players believe this is the final time the statue will move, while others are not so sure. Will the statue start to walk across the Fortnite island, as some suggest? Will he shoot more bolts of lightning up to the very end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 for the final event? It certainly looks like Pandora’s Box is being charged with each strike – but what for, and what will happen when it is full?

Load up Fortnite at 2pm ET/7pm BST to see what will happen next. Will the Mount Olympus statue and Pandora’s Box bring an end to Chapter 5 Season 2? To help you level up before the season ends, check out Dummy’s Bonus Quests and Fortnite Creative maps.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Diablo 4 Players Are Impressed With Season 4
Diablo 4 Loot Reborn cover art.
Category: News
News
Diablo 4 Players Are Impressed With Season 4
Ali Taha Ali Taha May 16, 2024
Read Article Hades 2 Players Speculate On What The Sixth Weapon Could Be
Hades 2 Apollo character art.
Category: News
News
Hades 2 Players Speculate On What The Sixth Weapon Could Be
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 15, 2024
Read Article F1 Manager 2024 Finally Adds Create-a-Team
F1 Manager 2024 logo
Category: News
News
F1 Manager 2024 Finally Adds Create-a-Team
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Diablo 4 Players Are Impressed With Season 4
Diablo 4 Loot Reborn cover art.
Category: News
News
Diablo 4 Players Are Impressed With Season 4
Ali Taha Ali Taha May 16, 2024
Read Article Hades 2 Players Speculate On What The Sixth Weapon Could Be
Hades 2 Apollo character art.
Category: News
News
Hades 2 Players Speculate On What The Sixth Weapon Could Be
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 15, 2024
Read Article F1 Manager 2024 Finally Adds Create-a-Team
F1 Manager 2024 logo
Category: News
News
F1 Manager 2024 Finally Adds Create-a-Team
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 15, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.