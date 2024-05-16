Fortnite Fans Unclear on Chapter 5 Season 2 Event Timing

With no hint of it on Fortnite’s social media posts, you would be forgiven for not knowing an event is likely to happen at the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. Just like last season with the arrival of the Titan hand and Pandora’s Box, a slow-burning event is happening on the Fortnite island. The lack of news or updates has made it unclear for fans to know what’s happening and when.

Last season we had a hint at a mini-event occurring thanks to leaks. This season, however, it has snuck under the radar. Unless you spend a lot of time on Fortnite or just happen to jump into a match as it happens, you might not have witnessed this latest bit of excitement.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Is A New Fortnite Event Incoming? It Seems Likely

During Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the giant statue at Mount Olympus has been shooting lightning into Pandora’s Box. The box is still sitting in the water outside Restored Reels. So far it has been powering up the box, with the emblem on the front showing the current level. This event has been happening for the past week, with another part expected to arrive on Thursday, May 16 at 2pm ET.

FORTNITE COMMUNITY!



Today is the final strike of Zeus statue lightning.



The Box orb should be filled, leading to the box maybe exploding to reveal the most important thing within itself!



As wanderer after comes to grab it



This begins from 1 pm to 2 pm EST pic.twitter.com/6bLWxg9LJ2 — Scyan – FN Lore (@ScyanYT) May 16, 2024

Some players believe this is the final time the statue will move, while others are not so sure. Will the statue start to walk across the Fortnite island, as some suggest? Will he shoot more bolts of lightning up to the very end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 for the final event? It certainly looks like Pandora’s Box is being charged with each strike – but what for, and what will happen when it is full?

⚡ Here is what Pandora's Box looked like during the first Lightning Strike!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ERoIDXzQg3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 14, 2024

Load up Fortnite at 2pm ET/7pm BST to see what will happen next. Will the Mount Olympus statue and Pandora’s Box bring an end to Chapter 5 Season 2? To help you level up before the season ends, check out Dummy’s Bonus Quests and Fortnite Creative maps.

