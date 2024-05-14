All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week Quests

The end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 draws near with little time left to complete the Battle Pass. If you need a bit of help leveling up and collecting Battle Stars, then the new Whiplash Wild Week quests will be a welcome boost. Find out all about all Fortnite Whiplash Wild Week Quests below, including how much XP you can expect to gain.

How to Complete the Wild Week Quests in Fortnite

To help you finish off the Battle Pass, Fortnite is introducing all-new Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week quests with XP rewards. This week of bonus goals happens almost every season as the end approaches to help players get those all-important Battle Stars. Complete every quest between now and when the season ends on May 24 to claim all the bonus XP and level up.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The quests available for Dummy’s Joyride Wild Week are:

Fill up a Sports Car with 50 Fuel at any Gas Station (10K XP)

Travel 3,000 distance in a Sports Car (10K XP)

Emote at Grim Gate, Brawler’s Battleground, or Mount Olympus (Loading Screen)

Destroy 50 objects while in a vehicle (10K XP)

Deliver a Sports Car to Dummy near Lavish Lair (10K XP)

Drive a Sports Car in four different matches (10K XP)

Deal 300 damage to opponents while in a vehicle (10K XP)

Jump in a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing (10K XP)

Purchase seven items from Vending Machines or Mod Benches (10K XP)

Purchase three services from characters (10K XP)

Spend bars in five different matches (10K XP)

Wild Week will last all the way up until May 24 when Chapter 5 Season 3 begins! So jump into a match now and start collecting all your bonus XP. For more help leveling, up try out some of the recommended tips to level up fast or play on some XP Fortnite Creative maps.

