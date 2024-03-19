World Map & All Locations in Lightyear Frontier

The vibrant world of Lightyear Frontier puts you at the wheel of a giant tractor mech in order to build a farm and a new life on a strange, alien planet. To help your farm prosper with plenty of crops and other machines for all your crafting needs, you’ll need to get out and explore the world map and all of the locations you can reach.

Each area of the map features different landscapes with various useful resources and landmarks related to the main story, so it’s important to know where to go. If you’re wondering just how vast the world is, here is our handy guide to show you the way.

All Discoverable Areas on the World Map in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

As of the early access launch, there are nine total discoverable locations in Lightyear Frontier. So far, however, given the current extent of the game’s main story, only eight of those locations are reachable.

The large area to the north, on the other side of the Dam in Pine Heights, is unnamed and completely inaccessible, presumably until the next content update. Whenever we manage to find our way over there, we’ll promptly update this list.

Along with the name of each area, we’ve also included all discoverable resources in each one, some of which won’t spawn until you’ve cleared out all Noxious Slimes and Weeds plaguing the landscape. We’re still working on finding every single wild resource in these areas, so check back often for updates.

The Meadows

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The Meadows is the default area where you first begin the game, consisting of vast green fields and ponds. It’s also one of the easiest areas to set up a farm on, particularly near the northern coastline where you have plentiful access to water for your crops.

Resources

Polyberry

Aluminum Rod

Coal

Blue Colorflower

Pine Heights

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Pine Heights is directly northwest of the Meadows, and likely the first new area you’ll explore. Full of rocky cliffs and rows of pine trees and a strange, high wall that leads to some ruins. It’s also the best location for farming Aluminum Rods.

Resources

Rabbage

Aluminum Rods

Coal

Red Crystal

Red Colorflower

Yellow Forest

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The Yellow Forest is directly east of the Meadows, and the quickest shortcut there is a narrow path by the northern coastline that leads up into the brush of trademark yellow trees, giant fossils, and eccentric-looking plants like Zappertwigs.

Resources

Zappertwig

Blue Crystal

Coal

Iron Ore

Blue Colorflower

White Colorflower

Mountainside Coast

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The Mountainside Coast is found southeast of the Yellow Forest, and consists of low-lying grasslands alongside a long coastline, with a smoking volcano visible in the distance across the open water. Ruins can be found here as well in the treelines at the base of the snowy peak.

Resources

Coal

Iron Ore

Yellow Colorflower

Gravelgourd

Stepstone Peak

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Stepstone Peak is just a few steps south of the Mountainside Coast, where you find grassy cliffs overlooking vast green plains. This area is especially plentiful in Iron Ore and Chromaize.

Resources

Chromaize

Coal

Iron Ore

Yellow Colorflower

Lowland Plains

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The Lowland Plains is the southernmost area of the map, and one of the biggest as well. It features sweeping, low-lying plains with cliffs along its southern edge and ruins further on the east side. It also has the second-biggest variety of resources, so building a farm down there is not a bad idea.

Resources

Coal

Copper Ore

Pondpitcher

White Colorflower

Red Colorflower

Edge Cliffs

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The Edge Cliffs is a small, narrow area between the Meadows and the Lowland Plains that consists mostly of cliffs, as its name suggests. While there isn’t as much to explore, this area is richly abundant in Copper Ore and the one place you can find wild Caroots, so it still remains a popular pit-stop.

Resources

Caroot

Coal

Copper Ore

Red Colorflower

Tornado Rock Isle

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

This huge island off the mainland is one of the last areas you’ll reach on the game’s current map, as it’s essentially locked behind story progression, as well as a huge body of water. We’ve yet to see any tornados, so we’re otherwise unsure why it’s called that.

Spoiler warning, but you’ll first need to get through The Vault area behind the strange door in the back of the Meadows and unlock a new ability for your Mech. It will allow you to sprint over water for a brief period, which will give you the ability to “hop” across the patches of land on the northern coast of the Meadows to reach Tornado Rock Isle.

This island features the largest variety of resources in the game, so be sure to explore end to end.

Resources

Aluminum Rods

Coal

Iron Ore

Yellow Colorflower

Blue Colorflower

Red Colorflower

Black Colorflower

Fractalite Ore

Lumbloom

Unknown Area (???)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The ninth and last area on the map is currently shrouded in mystery, located behind the huge Dam wall in Pine Heights. It looks to be the biggest area as well, almost the size of the entire mainland. While we’ve tried various methods to reach it, this area seems to be off-limits until a future content update.

That concludes our guide to the World Map and all locations in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve enjoyed exploring the map in this game

